UBS Group Lowers Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target to $110.00

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Life360 stock traded down $20.51 on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Life360 has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.48 and a beta of 3.42.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 10,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,016.04. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,614,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 338,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,766,468.50. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 157,729 shares of company stock worth $14,084,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life360 by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 71.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 1,663.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Life360 by 937.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

