American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,255,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081,366. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,860.80. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

