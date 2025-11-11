Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Ceva Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 1.32. Ceva has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Ceva by 40.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 619,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceva by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ceva by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 835.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Ceva

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

