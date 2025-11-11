Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) vs. Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Critical Review

Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) and Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avacta Group and Adial Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -2,625.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.20 million ($1.05) -0.32

Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adial Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avacta Group and Adial Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals 1 1 2 1 2.60

Adial Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,330.29%. Given Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adial Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avacta Group.

Profitability

This table compares Avacta Group and Adial Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -191.31% -153.59%

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals beats Avacta Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

