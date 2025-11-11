China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07, Zacks reports. China BAK Battery had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.27 million.

China BAK Battery Stock Performance

CBAT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 235,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.83. China BAK Battery has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of China BAK Battery

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China BAK Battery stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.40% of China BAK Battery worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China BAK Battery in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

China BAK Battery Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

