Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.83 and last traded at C$58.80, with a volume of 1286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.45.
Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.66.
About Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF
In order to achieve their investment objectives and obtain direct or indirect exposure to securities of their Underlying Indexs Constituent Issuers, the Index ETFs may invest in and hold the securities of Constituent Issuers in substantially the same proportion as they are reflected in the applicable Underlying Index, or may invest in and hold index participation units of exchange traded funds or use derivatives, including but not limited to swap agreements, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, options on securities and indices, money market instruments, reverse repurchase agreements or a combination of the foregoing, that are based on the applicable Underlying Index, provided that the use of such derivative instruments is in compliance with NI 81-102 and is consistent with the investment objective of that Index…
