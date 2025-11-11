Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 79683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLKP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Gilson purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $102,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $201,102.72. The trade was a 104.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 45.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

