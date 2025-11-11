St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.9150, with a volume of 31112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JOE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, St. Joe presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on St. Joe

St. Joe Trading Up 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $8,616,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,634,024 shares in the company, valued at $855,654,194.56. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,858. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 234.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.