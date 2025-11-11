iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.25 and last traded at $63.2950, with a volume of 196715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

