Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of diamond properties in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The company holds interests in Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories as a joint venture partner with De Beers Canada. Its other projects include the Kennady North which covers a portion of the southeastern Slave Geological Province, an Archean terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.