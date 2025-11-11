Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.40 and last traded at GBX 66.20, with a volume of 440417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Macfarlane Group from GBX 135 to GBX 120 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 120.

The company has a market cap of £104.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Stirling acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 per share, with a total value of £14,946. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

