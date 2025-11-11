JOY (TSE:JOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 89423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

JOY Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$281.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.72.

JOY Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

