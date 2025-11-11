Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 770 and last traded at GBX 750, with a volume of 47826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750.

The stock has a market cap of £456.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 717.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 686.91.

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 732, for a total transaction of £2,928,000. Also, insider Paul Edwards sold 27,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 718, for a total transaction of £195,152.40. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul’s vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK’s leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients.

