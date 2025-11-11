Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 262 and last traded at GBX 262, with a volume of 218784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259.
Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £289.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.40.
Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The investment trust reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Investment Trust had a net margin of 90.50% and a return on equity of 16.37%.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.
Further Reading
