Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.40 and last traded at GBX 45, with a volume of 3192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.75. The stock has a market cap of £61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

