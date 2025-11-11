Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,671,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $209,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,228.88. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,253.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,806 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,683,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 115,627 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Earnings History for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

