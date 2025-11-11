Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,671,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $209,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,228.88. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,253.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,806 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,683,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 115,627 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

