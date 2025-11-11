BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,540,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,948,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.42. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

