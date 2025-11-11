Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $9.90. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3,849 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

