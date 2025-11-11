QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $21.2420. Approximately 608,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,332,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.20.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The company had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 222.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

