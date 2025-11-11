Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 153,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 241,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

