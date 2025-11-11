Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 20.8% – Should You Buy?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.28. 2,250,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 479% from the average session volume of 388,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Stock Up 25.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$286.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of -0.82.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

