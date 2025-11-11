Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.58 and last traded at $133.18. 7,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 8,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.61.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

