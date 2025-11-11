Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.3250, with a volume of 164073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
