Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.3250, with a volume of 164073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.