GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Down 27.3% – Time to Sell?

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) traded down 27.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 and last traded at GBX 0.20. Approximately 179,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 865,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of £799,972.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.36.

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter.

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

