SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.9990, with a volume of 17964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $719.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 240,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 460.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $521,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

