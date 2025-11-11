Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 10,408,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,048. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.76 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,715.60. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Maplebear by 95.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 847,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

