Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,185 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,500 in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,221.25.

Shares of Kainos Group stock traded up GBX 6.50 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 937.50. 299,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 921.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 799.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 580 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,001.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported GBX 19.30 EPS for the quarter. Kainos Group had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

