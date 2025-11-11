Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $332.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on monday.com from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.29.

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $165.52. 2,485,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,541. monday.com has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in monday.com by 50.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in monday.com by 11.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $6,355,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

