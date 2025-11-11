Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

CLF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 8,548,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,902,996. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $63,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,120,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,357,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,450,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,623,000 after buying an additional 4,603,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 200.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,329,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after buying an additional 4,222,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

