Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ventas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 891,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $65,493.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,324.32. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,449,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $86,259,376.55. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 618,987 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ventas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

