Cisco Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 82,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 56,330 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,604,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $282.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

