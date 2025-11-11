Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Up 18.4% – Here’s Why

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.26. 1,941,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 386,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Stock Up 17.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Canada Nickel

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.