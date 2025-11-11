DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 12% – What’s Next?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 139,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 76,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
DeepMarkit Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About DeepMarkit
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
