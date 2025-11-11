Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Raised to “Buy” at Cormark

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.38.

Shares of TSE ABX traded up C$1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock has a market cap of C$85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$21.73 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.61.

In related news, insider Grant Bill Beringer sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.13, for a total value of C$1,562,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,402,896.63. The trade was a 26.20% decrease in their position. Also, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total transaction of C$346,269.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,653.38. The trade was a 22.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

