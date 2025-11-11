Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $64.37 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) has been given a $64.37 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 147.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ZEPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zepp Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

ZEPP stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 306,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $377.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zepp Health stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,000. Zepp Health accounts for about 0.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 2.03% of Zepp Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

