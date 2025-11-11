Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBH. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$113.73.
Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.
