Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$48.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.93.

Shares of CAR.UN traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.19. 300,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$36.78 and a twelve month high of C$46.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

