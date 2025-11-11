Clearwater Analytics’ (CWAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 8,185,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,621. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $79,648.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,679.36. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,006.40. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $2,756,283. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 909,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 297,414 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,001,000 after buying an additional 2,366,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

