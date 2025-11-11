DA Davidson Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $15.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of RIVN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 81,740,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,737,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,803 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

