Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.7%

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,485. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.05 and a 52 week high of C$21.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$281.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario.

