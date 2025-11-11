Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.48 and last traded at $179.9120. 94,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 554,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $80.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $115.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

