Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.0640. 1,124,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,342,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,747.42. The trade was a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Continenza acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,902,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,543.14. This trade represents a 2.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

