New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.4137, but opened at $0.4342. New World Development shares last traded at $0.4342, with a volume of 532 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New World Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get New World Development alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New World Development

New World Development Trading Up 0.3%

New World Development Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

(Get Free Report)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.