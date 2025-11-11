Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.51, but opened at $27.63. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 87,604 shares changing hands.

Fujitsu Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

Fujitsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.