Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.0850, with a volume of 3897764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -157.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

