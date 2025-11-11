Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.3195, but opened at $9.94. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 16,963 shares changing hands.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

