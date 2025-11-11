SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.4420 and last traded at $11.4420, with a volume of 23203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

