Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Trading 6.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.5450. Approximately 3,500,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,995,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price target on Crescent Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
