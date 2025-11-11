Comparing IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IMAX and Empire Post Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get IMAX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX 1 1 9 0 2.73 Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

IMAX presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given IMAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IMAX is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX 10.47% 9.91% 4.62% Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMAX and Empire Post Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IMAX and Empire Post Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX $377.68 million 4.99 $26.06 million $0.71 49.30 Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMAX has higher revenue and earnings than Empire Post Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of IMAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IMAX beats Empire Post Media on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services and quality monitoring to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; sale or lease of IMAX theater systems; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of company’s proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film cameras. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX Live, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional locations in 90 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Empire Post Media

(Get Free Report)

Empire Post Media, Inc. is an entertainment company pursuing opportunities in the television field, based on bringing cost-effective production methodology and 3D technology to established television genres. The Firm focuses on three key areas in the television industry: post-production services; 2D to 3D conversion; and the creation, development, production and marketing of 2D/3D television programming. The company was founded by Peter Dunn on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.