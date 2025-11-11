Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ferroglobe by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $738,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 82,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 1,148,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,042. The company has a market cap of $683.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is -6.76%.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

