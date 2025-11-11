Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 1,148,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,042. The company has a market cap of $683.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is -6.76%.
Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.
